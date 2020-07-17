PPE availability improving, local medical suppliers say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At the beginning of the pandemic it was nearly impossible to find any kind of PPE, but now you can find it almost anywhere.

USA Medical Supply told 22News that you can find PPE much more easily now because there are more supply and less demand than at the beginning.

The store said that at the beginning of the pandemic that a single mask was almost $20 but now they are back down to about 50 cents. Richard Spafford, president of USA Medical Supply, told 22News other sanitizing and disinfectant items have also dropped in pricing.

“Same thing with hand sanitizer. There’s so much hand sanitizer now on the market where the price has come way down so that’s a great thing,” Spafford said. “It’s a great thing for us. It’s a great thing for the community too, in order to get those supplies that are more readily available.”

USA Medical Supply in West Springfield has so much hand sanitizer that they’re giving out a free bottle with every purchase.