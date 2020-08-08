PPE donation drive to be held Saturday in West Springfield

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit humanitarian service group will be hosting a PPE donation drive Saturday, August 8.

Members of the non-profit, Sewa International, along with Senator James Welch will donate PPE equipment for frontline workers and first responders. Items including KN95 masks, surgical masks, and hand sanitizer.

Several local organizations have signed up to collect PPE including Holyoke Hospital, Agawam Police Department, West Springfield Fire Department, and Baystate Medical Center.

The donation drive will be Saturday, August 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1150 Riverdale Street in West Springfield.