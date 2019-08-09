Practice healthy contact lens habits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Contact lenses can be a way to feel free from glasses but they come with a lot of responsibility.

Some people feel like glasses can hold them back from doing certain activities. They can easily fog up in certain conditions or fall off when moving around.

There are a number of different types of contact lenses that people can wear to fit their lifestyle. Some that can be worn and thrown out daily, others you can take in and out for a month before having to change lenses.

Contact lenses can be a great alternative to eyeglasses but if you don’t use them as recommended you could severely damage your eyes.

Dr. Britt Adornato an Optometrist at Forest Park Eye Care told 22News, “If you’re blocking too much oxygen and tear film to get to the front of the cornea it can start causing infections, it can cause ulcers, and it can lead to other problems that lead to scarring and possible loss of vision.”

It’s almost recommended that you never swim with contact lenses..pool chemicals can hurt your eyes. It’s also important to only wash and store your contacts with proper materials.

If you wear contacts and notice irritation in your eye, take them out immediately and go see your eye doctor.