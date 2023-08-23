SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield will host a prayer vigil Wednesday night in response to recent violence in Springfield.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish is taking a stand against the recent surge in violence that has affected not only Springfield but also other communities across western Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, there will be a prayer vigil and a candlelight procession to bring the community together in solidarity. The parish aims to gather individuals from all walks of life to join in prayer and reflection.

“I think as Catholics that in time did great joy and also in times of tragedy we go to our lord and we pray and this is an opportunity to invite the wider community, and it’s not just about non-violence, it’s really about asking our lord to impart peace in our hearts in our families and in our communities as well,” said Carolee Mcgrath, Diocese of Springfield Assistant Director of Communications.

Mcgrath continued by saying that as Catholics, in times of need and tragedy, we go to our lord and we ask him to be with us, and this vigil will help them invite others who might not share their faith to stand together.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the church, located at 407 Boston Rd. in Springfield. The vigil will follow the weekly Wednesday Mass, which will be held at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.