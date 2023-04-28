LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department invited the public to a fundraising dinner tonight to support a fallen marine.

The event is held in honor of U.S. Marine Sgt. Joshua Desforges, a Ludlow resident who lost his life in 2010 while supporting combat operations in Afghanistan. It took place at the Ludlow Lodge of Elks., where there was a 50/50 raffle and other prizes.

It’s in support of the Sgt. Joshua A. Desforges Scholarship and to support the scholarship fund. “The opportunity to receive a scholarship in his honor but then to live on his legacy in the pursuit of their happiness; That’s what the scholarship is about, to go after their dreams just like Josh did,” says Director of Veteran Services, Eric Segundo.

There is also a three-mile road and trail run Saturday at Ludlow High School. The race begins at 9 a.m.