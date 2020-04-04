Precautionary measures taken at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The most recent information regarding the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke from the state is that 21 veterans have died.

15 of those deceased veterans tested positive for COVID-19. Two tests were negative, one is unknown and three are still pending results. The state says there are 59 current residents that are living at the facility who tested positive. They said those residents have been isolated away from others.

40 residents who tested negative for COVID-19 were moved to Holyoke Medical Center Friday after the hospital converted the birthing center and cardiovascular center into housing for them.

Friday evening 22News spoke with veterans living in the independent living facility at the home who said they were only tested Friday. The state health and human services secretary said they are expecting the cases to rise at the home as they get test results back.