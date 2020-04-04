Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Precautionary measures taken at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The most recent information regarding the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke from the state is that 21 veterans have died.

15 of those deceased veterans tested positive for COVID-19. Two tests were negative, one is unknown and three are still pending results. The state says there are 59 current residents that are living at the facility who tested positive. They said those residents have been isolated away from others.

40 residents who tested negative for COVID-19 were moved to Holyoke Medical Center Friday after the hospital converted the birthing center and cardiovascular center into housing for them.

Friday evening 22News spoke with veterans living in the independent living facility at the home who said they were only tested Friday. The state health and human services secretary said they are expecting the cases to rise at the home as they get test results back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Soldiers' Home in Holyoke

More Soldiers' Home In Holyoke COVID-19 Cases