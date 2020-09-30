Precautions being taken at Baystate Health to ensure safety during mammography

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Back in 1985, October was designated as breast cancer awareness month to help promote mammography as the most effective tool against breast cancer.

Baystate Health told 22News that in March, 90 percent of people canceled their scheduled mammograms due to COVID-19 safety fears but they are taking CDC recommended precautions so that people can be safely screened. They say many people haven’t rescheduled this important screening tool that’s proven to save lives.

Baystate Health has advanced 3D scans which they say is covered by most insurances and incredibly accurate. Doctors told us that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women other than skin cancers but they say there are more treatments in 2020 than ever before, especially if the cancer is caught early.

“It is viral that before you have symptoms that we catch it early, at which point it is very manageable and the amount of morbidity, not only mortality of the treatment, is reduced and patients do very well,” said Dr. Folashade Ajegba, a Baystate Health Breast Radiologist.

Baystate Health says they’re sanitizing mammography rooms in between each patient, enforcing the use of wearing face coverings and social distancing.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says on average, every two minutes a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer.