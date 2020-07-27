Precautions to take while working outside in the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the heat, people were outside working across Western Massachusetts Monday.

Crews worked on a construction site near Berkshire Ave and Bay Street in Springfield. Even in 90-degree weather, houses have to be built.

While working on a day like today it is important to be aware of your body. Dizziness and headaches can be signs of both heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat Exhaustion does not require medical attention unless you start throwing up or symptoms last more than an hour.

Heat Stroke involves a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher and comes with a quickened pulse.

You should call 9-1-1 right away for heat stroke.