CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new thrift store coming to the Chicopee area was inspired by one woman’s resilience relocating overseas to the states.

Ivelisse Gonzalez who founded Precious Treasury Thrift Store was inspired by her Christian faith to make an impact on those in need.

Gonzalez grew up in the Dominican Republic, moved to Puerto Rico, then to New York where she faced language barriers and culture shock. 22News spoke with Gonzalez about making her dream a reality, “I can’t give up. I have to continue, there have been many difficulties of all kinds, all kinds of difficulties, but being able to get to this point is a dream come true, it is.”

The store welcomes donations of non-perishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, and gently used clothing and shoes, all of which are either shipped or directly provided to local families in need.