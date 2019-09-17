Preliminary elections held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Chicopee headed out to the polls on Tuesday for preliminary elections.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos is not running for another term. Running to replace him are former police officer Joe Morissette, City Council President John Vieau, former Mayor Michael Bissonnette, and business owner Angela Breault-Klusman.

Click here for the full results

The top two finishers will move on to the November election. Voter turnout for the preliminaries had been down in recent years.

Once Chicopee resident who votes annually for the primaries told 22News what issues she would like elected officials to focus on.

Kathy Martin told 22News, “I’m concerned about the trash cans, my water bill, and my taxes so I would like someone to be progressive and move forward.”

Polls in Chicopee will be open until 7 p.m., Tuesday night.