Preliminary elections held in Westfield and Holyoke Tuesday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preliminary elections will take place Tuesday in Westfield and Holyoke.

The Westfield polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Holyoke’s voting hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voters in Westfield will be deciding which of the four mayoral candidates will make it to the November Ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Brian Sullivan is not running for re-election after serving two terms in office.

Running to replace him are state senator Don Humason, Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe, Kristen Mallo of the group “Westfield Residents Advocating for Themselves,” and political newcomer Andrew Mullen.

Holyoke’s only preliminary election is for city council ward three, where incumbent councilor David Bartley is facing two challengers who are Anne Thalheimer, and school committee member Dennis W. Berks, Jr.

In both races, the top two will make it to the November ballot.