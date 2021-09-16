Preliminary elections in Holyoke on Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple of preliminary elections are coming up this Tuesday in our area.

The last day for early voting is Friday, and that’s at City Hall until 4:30 p.m. All to narrow down a race from seven candidates to just two. But whether you’re voting early, or next Tuesday the 21, here’s what you’ll expect.

You’ll be selecting one person from seven options, then the top two candidates will move onto the general election, which is November 2. Brenna McGee, the city clerk and registrar of voters in Holyoke said they’re ready to roll for this upcoming election.

Brenna McGee said, “We don’t anticipate a huge turnout. Preliminaries are usually slow unfortunately anyways. We’re anticipating about a 20 percent turnout here in Holyoke for the preliminary.”

The city of Chicopee will also be holding a preliminary election on Tuesday as well for the school committee and the City Council in Ward 5.