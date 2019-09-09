Preliminary elections in Springfield for mayor and city council set for Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday for a preliminary election in Springfield.

Springfield’s preliminary election will narrow the field of candidates for mayor and two city council races.

In the mayor’s race, it will narrow the field from four candidates to two, City Council At-Large from eleven to ten, and City Council in Ward 4 from five to two.

Some Springfield residents took the initiative and voted in the preliminary election Monday morning using absentee ballots.

Springfield voter Yolanda Cancel told 22News why she voted, “Some people might think we can’t do something nationally, but locally we have a lot of power if we just believe in voting and making a change.”

The city’s general election will take place Tuesday, November 5th, about two months from now.

Greenfield will also have a preliminary election this Tuesday.

Chicopee and Northampton will have preliminary elections next Tuesday September 17, and Westfield and Holyoke will vote the following week.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7AM in the morning to 8PM at night.

We’ll bring you the results here as soon as we get them.