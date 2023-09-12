SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will hold a preliminary election on Tuesday, narrowing fields of candidates for mayor, city council at large, and city council ward six.

All three races will be in play on Tuesday at Forest Park Middle School. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. in this pivotal preliminary election.

The Mayoral Race will narrow the field of five down to two. Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno is the longest-serving mayor in the history of the city, first elected in 2007, and running for a sixth term, which changed from two-year to four-year terms in 2011.

Mayor Sano is challenged by City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst, City Councilor At-Large Jesse Lederman, State Representative Orlando Ramos, and therapist Dr. David Ciampi. Only the top two candidates will move on to the November 7 general election.

The Ward Six race will narrow the field of candidates from three to two. Incumbent Victor Davila is facing two challengers, Humberto Caro and Shanequa Fryar. For the at-large seat, vacancies left by Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman must be filled as they run for mayor. There are 21 candidates on Tuesday’s ballot, which after Tuesday’s vote, will be reduced to 10, for the November 7 election.

Four years ago, Springfield ran a similar preliminary election, with a race for mayor, council at large, and one ward, just 7,000 of 97,000 registered voters turned out that day, according to the city’s election office.