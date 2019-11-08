Premiere horse exposition comes to West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The nation’s premiere horse exposition is being held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield this weekend.

The Equine Affaire is held twice a year, once in Ohio and once in West Springfield and is home to the largest horse-related trade show in the east.

22News Mass Appeal Host Danny New went to the event on Friday to show what the weekend will hold.

The event includes hundreds of seminars and training clinics by some of the top horse trainers and industry experts. Guests can meet dozens of different horse breeds from around the world up close and personal through exhibits and breed demonstrations.

Children and beginner horse enthusiasts can learn hands-on skills at the Equine Fundamentals Forum which is located inside the Mallory Complex. It features a full schedule of beginner-friendly demonstrations and educational displays.

The Equine Affaire runs until Sunday. For a full list of events and ticket information, click here.