Preparation for Worlds Largest Pancake Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Friday was a day of preparation for the world’s largest pancake breakfast along Main street.

Keeping with tradition, 2017 honorary event chairman Sheriff Nick Cocchi taught this year’s honorary chairman Nathan Costa the fine art of cooking the crispiest Bacon.

Cocchi and Costa along with representatives from Carando’s Italian Meats got an early start preparing 990 pounds of Bacon served with Pancakes for an estimated twelve to fifteen thousand visitors expected downtown Saturday morning.

Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds told 22News, he’s having a memorable time as this year’s honorary pancake breakfast chairman.

“You know getting to be the chairman of the pancake breakfast is pretty cool, it’s a pretty cool experience,” Costa said.

Main street from State to bridge streets was closed to traffic, mid-morning, to allow Michael’s party rentals of Palmer to create a giant breakfast table out of 230 tables stretching about two thousand feet down the street.

More than 300 volunteers will assist with tomorrow’s pancake breakfast from eight until 11 a.m., but Spirit of Springfield executive director, Judy Matt said it usually runs until about noon.



