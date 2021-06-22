Preparations begin for Springfield’s Fourth of July celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is getting ready for its largest celebration since the pandemic began 15 months ago. Springfield is welcoming back its Fourth of July celebration this summer, and officials say it will take an army to make it happen.

More than 40 people from the city, state and regional safety departments met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the firework safety plan.

The celebrations will take place on Sunday, July 4 at Riverfront Park bringing thousands of people to the area, only weeks after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the state. Dozens of surrounding emergency services are making the necessary plans as we approach the celebration now less than two weeks away.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told 22News, “We’ll go over all the planning that’s involved in the fireworks. What time the boats go in the water, what time the bridge will close, what time the fireworks will set up, What time traffic is diverted, all the planning that goes into behind the scenes before the fireworks go off.”

Tuesday’s meeting happens every year to help prepare. All events that have happened in years past are scheduled to take place, including live music and of course, the fireworks display launched from the Memorial Bridge.

Organizers remind everyone that if you are not fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask.