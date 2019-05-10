Preparations for World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast begin Friday

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held in Springfield Saturday, but you should be prepared for potential traffic delays on Friday as well.

Main Street will be closed from Bridge Street to State Street from 10:00 Friday morning until 3:00 Saturday afternoon. This is so that the blocks-long breakfast table can be set up down Main Street.

Traffic will, however, be able to cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way, until 4:00 Saturday morning, when those intersections will also shut down.

The breakfast attracts large crowds of people to downtown Springfield every year.

Preparations will begin Friday, as volunteers cook up 990 pounds of bacon and mix 500 gallons of pancake batter.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will take place from 8:00-11:00 Saturday morning.

$1 kids

$3 adults

Don’t forget to stop by the 22News tent and say hi!

For more information visit Spirit of Springfield

