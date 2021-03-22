Prepare for wild animal sightings in western Massachusetts as weather warms up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of western Massachusetts aren’t the only ones enjoying the beautiful spring weather.

According to Hannah Orenstein, Animal Control Supervisor at Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, so are “Possums, skunks, raccoons, deer, fisher cats.. we’ve had folks posting on Facebook that they’ve seen bobcats, coyotes.”

Bears too! In the past week, 22News has received pictures and videos from Westfield and Ware of bears in residential yards.

“If you are out and about and you encounter wildlife, just give them a wide space, don’t try to approach them, don’t take photos if you really want a photo, take it from far away, so you don’t approach them,” Orenstein said.

It isn’t just large animals you need to watch out for, small and medium-size animals might try and share parts of your home with you.

“A lot of animals like living underneath decks, underneath sheds, three-season rooms, things without foundation,” Andrew Christopher, owner of Western Mass Wildlife Removal told 22News.

While it might be difficult, it’s important to leave wildlife alone. Just because you see a cute animal does not mean it needs help, the best thing with wildlife is to let it be wild. Trying to touch a wild animal could result in getting bit, or contracting disease.

According to Christopher, Western Mass Wildlife Removal receives 50 percent more calls during this time of year.

If you have a wild animal issue, make sure you call a professional.