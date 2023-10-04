HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s ‘Public Power & Public Natural Gas Week’ and communities are taking this time to prepare residents for the next winter heating season.

Holyoke Gas & Electric hosted an event Wednesday evening to do just that. Kate Sullivan, the company’s representative, telling us that their customers in Holyoke can expect the price for natural gas to go down this season by about 5 percent.

Electric rates however are projected to increase by 3 percent around January. Sullivan telling us now is the time to make sure your home is energy efficient to help cut the costs, “If they get kind of ‘in the weeds’ with their bills this winter, we offer payment plans and we work really closely with our customers to make sure they can make ends meet.”

22News also heard from Eversource, and they told us natural gas customers can expect lower costs beginning November 1.