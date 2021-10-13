Preparing your car tires for colder weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are expected to have a warmer than average week but the colder months are on the horizon. Making sure that your car is ready for this change in temperature is important to do during this time as well.

Getting your home and yard ready for the change in seasons is on top of everyone’s “to-do” list, but what seems to slip some people’s mind is making sure your car is ready for the winter.

“The main thing to be concerned about is when the temperatures are going to get below 35, your tire air is going to react,” said Peter Greenberg, owner of City Tire.

While we aren’t expected to have daytime highs in the 30s or 40s anytime soon, overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 40s as we head into next week. It is important to make sure that you are filling your tires up with proper amount of air. You don’t want to be caught driving with not enough air in your tires because that can lead to a flat or damage to your car.

Along with making sure there is enough air in your tires, it is important to make sure your tires are ready to hit the road.

“You want the most possible tread and if where you’re working requires you to be on the road a lot, you might want to consider new tires or you know, snow tires,” said Greenberg. He also said there are situations where you may be better off getting snow tires, “Snow tires are designed to do one job, go through snow. They are more aggressive, sometimes they’re louder, but they go through snow and they are absolutely safer.”

Peter also explained to 22News that if you are looking into getting snow tires, you should do it sooner rather than later because like most things, there is a supply problem.