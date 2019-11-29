Preparing your car tires for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We all know that snow and slush make the roads slippery.

Experts recommend you put snow tires on your vehicle before the first major storm. Tires can lose air pressure in cold temperatures, and if they’re underinflated they won’t perform as well in the snow.

Bald and low-tread tires can also make it easier for your car to slice. City Tire’s Travis Koske told 22News, the snowy weather expected over the weekend has brought in an influx of customers.

He noted, “With the weather forecast that’s just come in for Sunday into Monday and everybody traveling, we’re seeing a lot of out of town customers jumping in here getting their tires checked, changing snow tires over, putting new snow tires on.”

“Doing a bunch of checks to make sure people are safe to get on the road for getting back to wherever they came from,” Koske added.

Once you have 30,000 to 40,000 miles on your all-season tires, Koske recommends you check the tread.

Koske’s not a fan of using the “old penny trick” to check your tire tread. He recommends you have them assessed by a tire professional.