Preschoolers in western Mass. receive free books

Teacher Ms. Jedda with Deon Rivera and Jacqueline Lafontaine (Photo credit-Shamica Dade at Square One)

Emma Rosario at Square One

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of books were donated to children in western Massachusetts as part of a program to support reading and family engagement.

The Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation gave preschools 2,600 children’s books to help promote early reading and home learning during the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 1,300 preschoolers received two books to take home.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation, the following pubic schools in Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee received the books,

Head Start, including the new Educare location

Square One

New Beginnings

The Valley Opportunity Council

The Holyoke YMCA

The Springfield YMCA

Heather Carr of the Valley Opportunity Council in Chicopee said, “We are excited to use the books alongside our families to build the connection of reading between home and school.”

Teacher Ms. Jedda read one of the newest books, ‘Fred and the Bedtime Elephants’ by Caroline Crowe, to students at Square One. Maria Bedard, Vice President of Early Education and Care Programs at Square One, noted that the school particularly values stories like ‘The Strongest Mom’ by Nicola Kent, “whose characters positively represent diversity.”

The Grinspoon Foundation has supported educational and humanitarian initiatives in western Massachusetts since 1991.