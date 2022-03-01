CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden will stand before Congress to deliver his first ever State of the Union Address Tuesday evening.

The tradition acts as an annual message giving a pulse on where the country stands and the president’s goals for the future. From Ukraine to the pandemic, to inflation, the president is expected to cover a lot of ground in a message that will not only be for the nation, but the world.

“It’s easy to say all these speeches are always big, the state of the union address but occasionally something big happens with world events that make them even more important,” said Paul Robbins of Paul Robbins Associates.

Paul Robbins, a political consultant out of Wilbraham said it’s crucial President Biden address the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. However he expects tonight will be a blend of both challenges abroad and here at home.

“Inflation is very high. We’re possibly at the tail end of the pandemic with mask mandates. He’s got a lot on his plate. So I think he’ll start with what’s happening in Ukraine,” said Robbins. “But at the end of the day people vote or don’t for the president based on domestic issues.”

Robbins said part of the state of the union is also about the President highlighting his accomplishments. He expects President Biden to talk about record job growth and vaccines.

21News spoke with business owners here at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield about what they would like to see in President Biden’s address.

“Hopefully he can at least mention minorities and people trying to make it and help us out a little,” said Luis Lopez of Video Games Giants.

“I’m hoping there’s opportunities for more benefits for those that really need the help to continue to grow their business,” said Alberto Navarro, owner of Gifted Tones.

