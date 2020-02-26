President of HCC addresses recent insult toward LGBTQ+ club

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The President of Holyoke Community College has addressed a recent insult that the school’s LGBTQ+ club has received.

Christina Royal, President of Holyoke Community College, told 22News someone had scrawled insults on a flyer that the club posted for a fundraiser.

Royal sent out an email to faculty and students stating the following:

…This act is inconsistent with our institutional values of kindness and inclusion. As a community college, HCC is above all a place where every member of our community is welcomed and should expect to be treated with consideration and respect. Hatred and derision toward any group will not be tolerated at HCC. Campus police will be investigating this incident. If you have any information, I ask that you reach out to HCC Police Chief Laura Lefebvre at llefebvre@hcc.edu. In addition, HCC faculty and staff will be meeting to discuss how to effectively address bias/hate speech and live our values. I will also be working with the Student Senate to create opportunities for students to explore how we can work together to develop and maintain an inclusive and respectful environment.

Royal encourages those who would like to discuss this incident to contact Rachel Rubinstein, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at 413-552-2226.