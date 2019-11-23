Breaking News
One person dead after house fire in Springfield

Presidents of Westfield State University, STCC signed agreement to benefit urban studies students

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Westfield State students to hold day of community service

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents of Westfield State University and Springfield Technical Community College signed an agreement on Tuesday that will benefit urban studies students.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the agreement will create an affordable pathway for urban studied students with an associate degree to both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.

Students who receive an associate degree in urban studies from STCC can apply credits toward the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in regional planning with a double major in sociology at Westfield State.

Attendees included the following:

  • Dr. Ramon S. Torrecilha, President, Westfield State
  • Dr. John B. Cook, President, STCC
  • Dr. Geraldine de Berly, Vice President of Academic Affairs, STCC
  • Dr. Emily Todd, Interim Dean, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories