Presidents of Westfield State University, STCC signed agreement to benefit urban studies students

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents of Westfield State University and Springfield Technical Community College signed an agreement on Tuesday that will benefit urban studies students.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the agreement will create an affordable pathway for urban studied students with an associate degree to both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.

Students who receive an associate degree in urban studies from STCC can apply credits toward the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in regional planning with a double major in sociology at Westfield State.

