News conference to be held for upcoming Back to School event Monday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a news conference held for Holyoke Safe Neighborhood’s upcoming Back to School event in Holyoke Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the conference will take place at 11 a.m at McNally Field on 45 Winter Street, which is the park behind Kelly School.

Holyoke Safe Neighborhood’s event will be giving away 2,000 filled backpacks with school supplies for the youth of Holyoke in need. The event is planned to also include fun activities, food, and music.