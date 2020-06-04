Preventative screenings available for high priority patients at hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As phase two of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan for the state comes closer, 22News is looking at what medical procedures are taking place at hospitals.

When it comes to preventative screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies, Mercy Medical Center is performing those for patients seen as high priority. Meaning those with a concerning medical history of a disease, such as a family history of breast cancer.

Trinity Health locations are taking extra precautions to make sure that those who are getting screened are safe from the COVID-19 virus. When it comes to specialists, Roos says many people are doing their appointments with video via telehealth.

But those with concerns such as skin cancer are seen in-person.

Medical professionals recommend contacting your medical office specifically for what their operating procedures are.