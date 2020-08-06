Preventing your refrigerated food from spoiling during power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While repairs for traffic lights across the region have been underway for hours, many people are still without power at home, prompting officials to provide some important reminders.

Health and Human Services Commissioner for the City of Springfield, Helen Caulton-Harris offered some general housekeeping rules during a briefing on storm recovery. As many people stocked up on food ahead of the storm, she stressed the importance of paying attention to food safety if you did lose power.

“If your refrigerator goes below 40 degrees for two extended hours, it’s important to throw that food out, when in doubt throw it out,” Caulton-Harris told 22News

Most new refrigerators have built-in thermometers to let you know the current temperature. There are even cell phone apps that can determine the current temps of your appliance.

The USDA also has a detailed list of what’s safe to keep and what you need discard of following an hours-long power outage.