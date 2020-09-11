Price Rite distributes food, personal items to western Massachusetts families

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Springfield area families in need received the gift of food, thousands of pounds of food.

More than 800 families lined up outside the Price Rite Marketplace in Chicopee for the annual food distribution. For eight years, its been a joint effort with the Feed the Children program. Each family received a 25-pound box of grocery essentials along with a 15-pound box of personal care items.

“Nowadays, with the pandemic, a lot of low-income families at the poverty level, people are out of work,” said Joe Allegro, senior director of Feed the Children.

This is the 8th annual food distribution at the Price Rite in Chicopee. A joint effort for the Feed the Children program. Price Rite and Feed the Children had a faith-based partner in this humanitarian effort to keep local families from going hungry, the Revival Time Evangelistic Center.

“The need is great, it’s always an emergency, so it’s a great need,” said Rebecca Roman, assistant pastor at Revival Time Evangelistic Center.

Maria Rivera could appreciate the need as she helped fill the cars of grateful recipients, just as she received the 25-pound box of groceries that could make the difference among families facing food insecurity.

“It’s a blessing to see that we recognize the need for food because we’re having such an issue with the pandemic makes it difficult for households,” said Rivera.

So many families are finding it more difficult putting food on their table because the coronavirus pandemic has been working such a hardship on so many.

The loss of a job along with greater reliance on having to provide food at home.