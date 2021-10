CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All 59 Price Rite Marketplace locations across seven states will hold a walk-up job fair on Thursday.

This event is hiring for a variety of positions such as full time, part time and manager positions with the possibility of on-the-spot job offers.

Interested candidates should visit the location nearest to them between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon to speak with hiring managers.