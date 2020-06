(WWLP) – Price Rite Marketplace announced the totals of its fundraising efforts last fall.

Through small donations in the checkout line, the supermarket’s annual Check-Out Hunger initiative raised $131,000 for local food banks.

Since 2002, it has raised $1.8 million.

The money was raised at Price Rite locations throughout the Northeast, and will be distributed across the region.

Close to home, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will benefit from this year’s efforts.