Price Rite to donate food to families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Price Rite Marketplace announce that it is partnering with Feed the Children, Revival Time Evangelical Center, and Pepsi to donate food and essentials to help local families who are struggling with food insecurity.

The Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children will be providing food and essentials to 400 local families who will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 15-pound box of shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and personal care items, two backpacks full of school supplies, and a few shelf-stable items.

The families were pre-identified by Revival Time Evangelical Center and will receive these items on Wednesday during an opening ceremony at the St. George Orthodox Cathedral located at 22 Saint George Road in Springfield.

The Feeding Minds & Bodies initiative was created by the Price Rite Marketplace and aims to help tackle childhood hunger and promote healthy childhood development by providing food, personal care items, books, and school supplies throughout the year.

Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children will host eight events throughout 2021, beginning in May and running through the fall.

Since the two organizations first began working together in 2015, approximately 36,000 families have received fresh fruits, vegetables, and groceries they need to help feed their families.