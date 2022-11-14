SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A moment of generosity in Springfield Monday evening between two local organizations to help fight breast cancer and fund research for a cure.

Officials from Pride Stores awarded $40,000 their organization raised to Rays of Hope. A representative for Pride Stores told 22News they bought all their store staff pink shirts to wear for the month of October as well as raised money selling wristbands at all of their 31 locations.

“It really goes a long way and helps every person at their individual level and helps support families,” said Lindsey Bubar, Chair of Rays of Hope for 2022-2023.

Rays of Hope has raised over $16.1 million-dollars to date and all funds raised remain local in western Massachusetts.