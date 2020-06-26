Pride flag raising in Westfield for first time ever

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time ever a pride flag will be raised at Westfield City Hall Friday morning to celebrate this day in history.

On this day in 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry by both the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

At 59 Court Street at 10 a.m. Westfield Mayor Don Humason, Senator John Velis, and Justice John Greaney will speak as well as other community speakers for the flag-raising ceremony.

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

