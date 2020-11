AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The fuel pump fire suppression system at the Feeding Hills Center Pride Gas Station on North Westfield Street activated an error Thursday afternoon.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, the error happened around 10:40 a.m. and there was no fire and no injuries. The gas pumps are temporarily closed.

Crews are working to clean up and restore fueling operations as soon as possible.