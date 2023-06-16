SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Pride crosswalks will be installed in downtown Springfield to celebrate Pride Month.

The crosswalks will be installed on Sunday, June 25th at the intersection of Main Street, Court Square and Bruce Landon Way near the entrance to the MassMutual Center.

“I truly believe the city has this really new energy and the city of Springfield is actually becoming very innovative,” said Taurean Bethea, founder and CEO of Springfield PRIDE Parade. “It’s just gonna make the city look good, and it’s going to make people of the LGBTQ+ community just feel supported and feel as if they are seen. And that is one of our greatest missions as an organization.”

The sidewalks were designed by Chris Seabrooks and will be installed by members of Common Wealth Murals, Springfield Pride Parade and the Springfield Cultural Partnership.

“We are grateful to the Springfield City Council for their unanimous decision made on June 13, 2022 to approve our plans to install permanent PRIDE crosswalks on Main Street,” said Karen Finn, Executive Director of Springfield Cultural Partnership. “Springfield Cultural Partnership partners, City leadership and civic-minded organizations are working together with incredibly talented and enthusiastic local creatives and culture bearers allowing for more community-centered art to make its way into this great city.”

The intersection will be closed to traffic on Sunday, June 25th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for painting and drying. Road closures include Main Street between Pynchon Street and State Street and Court Street between Market Street and City Hall Place.