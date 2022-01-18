Pride Stores raise over $7k for Brightside Angel Campaign in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride stores have raised $7,500 for the 41st Brightside Angel Campaign in Springfield. The campaign is a tradition for those who purchase and display Brightside angel decorations. The proceeds from the annual campaign directly benefit those served by the programs and services of Brightside for Families and Children.

According to the news release sent to 22News, the Brightside paper angels were available in all 31 Pride Stores throughout the local area and their effort raised $7,500.

“We’re always happy to help Brightside through this angel campaign as it aligns with our goal to help children and families in need. In fact, the Brightside Angel Campaign has become an annual tradition at Pride,” said Bob Bolduc, CEO of Pride Stores.

“We are grateful to Pride Stores for their commitment to the services offered by Brightside for Families and Children,” said Deborah Bitsoli, M.B.A., President of Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group. “Each year, Brightside serves more than 700 children, their siblings, and their families in their homes and schools with in-home and virtual counseling and family support – this important work is at the heart of our Mission.”

“Although Brightside for Families and Children has undergone a number of changes over the years, the program is ‘alive and well’ and remains a vital part of our community, serving more than 700 children and families every year,” said Sister Mary Caritas, SP, Vice President of the Sisters of Providence. “The Mission at Brightside is as relevant today as it was in the beginning. The children, adolescents, and families who come to Brightside often face tremendous difficulties in their everyday lives. Thanks to efforts like the Brightside Angel Campaign, we are able to offer programs and services designed to help them navigate these obstacles and ultimately reach their full potential.”

Although initially serving as an orphanage, Brightside has adapted its program and service offerings over the years to meet the changing needs of the community’s most vulnerable children, adolescents, and families.