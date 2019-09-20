Pride will no longer sell flavored tobacco products

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Pride Stores announced Friday that they will stop selling flavored tobacco products.

“As a family-friendly and children-oriented business, now that such products have been proven to be more addictive to young adults we felt the need to stop immediately. Just as Pride was the first to stop using plastic bags in this area because it was the right thing to do, so is this.” -Pride President Marsha DelMonte said in a news release to 22News.

Senator Eric Lesser is scheduled to appear at Pride’s anti-vaping announcement at 246 Cottage Street on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

“We applaud Senator Lesser’s initiatives to ban such products in our state but feel that we cannot wait for the legislative process. We will do all we can to support him.” -Pride President Marsha DelMonte said in a news release to 22News.

Vaping is the use of various devices to inhale nicotine or other such vapor. It was originally thought to be safer than cigarettes but has been found to harm the lungs faster and more seriously than normal cigarettes and cigars.

