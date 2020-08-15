Priest ordination celebrated at the Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday morning in Springfield was a day of celebration for five men who completed their journeys to catholic priesthood.

“Oh it was amazing” Michael Goodreau, a newly ordained Catholic priest expressed. “It was like kind of, a long journey because I was a ‘late vocation’ they call it. I’m 45-years-old, so normally guys are in their 20’s, maybe early 30’s go into seminary.”

COVID-19 forced the original ordination to be postponed.

“There were times when I was nervous. I think it would be abnormal if you weren’t nervous. But just a great sense of peace,” Goodreau continued.

But with health and safety precautions in place, on Saturday, Deacons Achu, Barrone, Goodreau, Nworah and Hong Trinh became priests.

22News spoke with newly ordained, Father Matthew Barrone, about why he originally wanted to become a priest.

“So I always felt since I was a little kid, second grade, that God was calling me to be a priest. And so it took me a long time to get here but he continued to stick with me and to call me and it came to fulfillment today,” Barrone said.

Archbishop designate, Mitchell Rozanski, led the Mass, which was invitation only due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. He told 22News, there is so much healing in the world on top the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sure that they will turn to the images in the Gospel of Jesus bringing healing to people,” Rozanski said.

Saturday’s Mass was one of Rozanski’s last public masses before he goes to St. Louis to become Archbishop.

“It’s a joy and a privilege always for a Bishop to ordain Deacons and Priests and so I feel that very great privilege today,” Rozanski told 22News.

Fathers Barrone and Goodreau are from western Massachusetts originally but all five priests will stay in western Massachusetts.