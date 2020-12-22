Prisons included in first phase of vaccination plan

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts inmates are among some of the first people to be offered the COVID-19 vaccines.

They follow behind healthcare workers, emergency medical workers, and residents at long-term care facilities.

Prisons have seen some of the country’s biggest Coronavirus outbreaks. The Hampden County Correctional Center is no different.

Under the state’s vaccination plan, congregate living styles like prisons and homeless shelters are included in the first phase. These populations are extremely vulnerable to the virus.

“There is without question a very quick opportunity in potential spread in congregate living and that’s where the jail falls. We have people that live there 24/7,” Hampden County Sheriff, Nick Cocchi said.

Sheriff Cocchi added that all staff and inmates would be vaccinated at the same time.

The medical department at the facility will be in charge of administering the vaccine. Sheriff Cocchi expects the vaccination process will take one to two days.

It’s still unclear when the vaccine will be available to prisons, but the state estimates sometime around February.