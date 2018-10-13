Hampden County

Privacy concerns raised after Pathfinder Regional H.S. removes bathroom doors

Privacy concerns raised after Pathfinder Regional H.S. removes bathroom doors

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) - A local high school has removed the exterior doors on some of its student bathrooms, causing concern for students and parents.

A parent whose daughter attends Pathfinder Regional High School in Palmer sent these photos to 22News.

A student allegedly hung this sheet in the bathroom doorway.

22News received reports that the doors were taken down because of an issue with smoking and vaping in the bathrooms.

Pathfinder Superintendent Gerald Paist said only the doors to the two bathrooms next to the cafeteria were removed for safety and security reasons.

In a statement to 22News Paist added:

Privacy is not an issue. With the door removed, it allows for adult supervision from the hallway during the busy time around school lunch.

