LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Israel-Hamas war continues in the middle east, protests are being held across the U.S. and right here in western Massachusetts.

A group of people gathered near Picknelly Field on the Springfield-Longmeadow line, for a pro-Israel rally.

Many holding the Israeli Flag, and signs that read ‘We stand with Israel’ and ‘Release the hostages.’

Allen Nadler of Longmeadow tells 22News, “Nothing will be accomplished until the hostages are released then they can sit down and try to hammer out the differences and create a solution to the myriad of problems that are going on there.”

According to the latest NBC reports, more than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and nearly 11,000 have been killed.

Israel says that 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack, 239 people are still held hostage in Gaza.