Pro-Trump rally in Chicopee met with Black Lives Matter supporters

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pro-Trump rally was met by a counter-demonstration at the Chicopee rotary on Memorial Drive Saturday.

The Chicopee Republican City Committee held a standout in support of President Trump and the “Back the Blue” movement. Supporters were seen with flags, banners and yard signs.

Protesters from the other side of the debate were also at the rally, holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police.”

22News spoke to demonstrators on both sides about why they were there Saturday.

“We support the president for a bunch of reasons,” said Chris Ryan, a Trump rally organizer. “Number one, the wall. Number two, energy independence. Number three, Supreme Court conservative justices. Number four, taking over the federal judiciary.”

Terry Gibson, a Black Lives Matter supporter told 22News, “Trump supporters aren’t the only ones out here. We wanted to speak on behalf of Breonna Taylor and we just wanted to show our support for the Black Lives Matter community and everybody else that just wants Trump out.”

The presidential election this year is Tuesday, November 3.