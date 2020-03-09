Probable cause found in Blandford discrimination case

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) has found probable cause in a discrimination complaint against the town of Blandford.

Blandford’s former police chief, Kevin Hennessey, filed a discrimination complaint against the town in September 2017. He claimed he was discriminated against because of a medical disability and then faced retaliation because of his accommodation request to change his schedule.

Hennessey resigned as Blandford police chief in June 2018 and took the position of chief of police in Russell, Massachusetts.

There is still no decision on whether the town will be fined or required to pay restitution to Hennessey. 22News will provide updates as this information becomes available.

The 22News I-Team received documents from MCAD on the complaint and decision, which you can read below. Some of the personal information has been redacted by MCAD.

Related Articles: