HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kenneth Santana Rodriguez, the man accused of shooting and killing an employee of a salon in the Holyoke Mall is set to be in Holyoke District Court on Monday.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 23-year-old Kenneth Santana Rodriguez Monday morning. In a probable cause hearing, a judge listens to testimony from witnesses and determines whether the evidence is enough to send the case to the superior court.

Rodriguez is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Trung Tran of West Springfield. Tran was an employee of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon, who prosecutors say was shot when a dispute between Rodriguez and another man inside the salon turned violent.

The victim was caught in the crossfire and died before he could be taken to the hospital, according to the DA’s office.