Procession held for Army SSG Mark Johnson of Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People are paying their respects for a highly decorated Army Staff Sergeant Mark Johnson from Agawam who passed away.

Staff Sergeant Mark Johnson immediately enlisted in the Army after graduating from Agawam High School in 2015. Johnson served as a squad leader in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in Romania and was most recently stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.

People showed their gratitude for Staff Sergeant Johnson during a procession, by placing flags and patriotic emblems on their cars.

Staff Sgt. Johnson is survived by his wife, who was also a 2015 graduate of Agawam High School.

A private burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.