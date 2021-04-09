Procession held to honor late Ludlow Fire Chief

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A private funeral procession took place Friday morning in Ludlow to honor the late Ludlow Fire Chief Homer Rene Dubois.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, the procession traveled up East Street from the funeral home, turned left onto Chapin Street and turned left onto Center Street before entering the cemetery.

A short ceremony was held along the route outside of the Ludlow Public Safety Complex. The procession included, Ludlow Fire Department vehicles, private motor vehicles, and a walking contingent of Ludlow Fire Department members.

Chapin Street between East Street and Center Street were closed to non-essential traffic from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.