Products from Ireland on sale at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Famous products from Ireland, never before available in the United States, went on sale Friday at The Big E.

The town of Dingle, in County Kerry, Ireland is West Springfield’s sister city. Dingle is famous for its jewelry, it’s clothing and for the distillery that turns out dingle Whiskey.

The crowds at the Dingle Peninsula section of the Young building became the first to taste Dingle Whiskey on these shores.

“As in our connection from America to Ireland, they’re the strongest bonds we have. It’s a privilege here our Dingle whiskey here first time on the shares of America and a privilege to exhibit at The Big E.

The Dingle Whiskey, the jewelry, and the clothing will continue to be sold at the Young Building throughout the 17-day run of The Big E.

Dingle Whiskey Distillery products also went on sale at several package stores in the Greater Springfield area.