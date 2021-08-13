Professional Bull Riding returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Professional Bull Riding has returned to Springfield, as part of the Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour Event.

The event is being held on Friday and Saturday at the MassMutual Center. According to a news release sent to 22News, the PBR Springfield Invitational, “tentatively marks the first major ticketed, touring event hosted at full capacity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“So for our show, we are following the local venue guidelines, because they’re working with the state and county governments and the CDC. So for patrons in the stands, masks are highly recommended but they’re not required. There will be of course signage and PA announcements reminding people to please wear masks,” Kevin McCoy, PBR tour manager said.

In addition to COVID safety, some have also expressed their disapproval with the highlight of the show. That disapproval coming from animal advocates, concerned about the bulls in the event.

“A lot of people are unaware, who are attending, how cruel it is. And it’s very barbaric too. We just want people to know that such cruel and barbaric torture of animals for human entertainment it’s just, it’s not accepted,” Sherly Becker, a member of the Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates said.

22News followed up by addressing these concerns with McCoy.

“There are never harmed in any way. We take an absolute zero-tolerance policy for any prodding or probing of the bulls. Anything that would agitate them, that would cause them pain, or cause them harm to aggravate them. We have an absolute zero-tolerance policy,” McCoy said.

Friday’s show begins at 8 p.m. and Saturday’s show begins at 7 p.m.